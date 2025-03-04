Pope Francis 'slept through the night' after his latest setback, Vatican reports

Published by Virginia Martínez Verified by 4 de marzo, 2025

Pope Francis "slept through the night" after suffering a new setback on Monday, the Vatican said Tuesday. The 88-year-old Argentine Jesuit is suffering from pneumonia and has been hospitalized for 19 days.

"The Pope slept through the night and now continues to rest," the Holy See reported in a terse statement, according to AFP.

The spiritual leader of 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide was admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital on Feb. 14 for bronchitis, which developed into pneumonia. He has since experienced ups and downs.

The most intense respiratory crisis occurred on Feb. 22, when he also needed a blood transfusion.

But six days later, after several days of improvement, he suffered a "bronchospasm", a contraction of the muscles that cover the bronchi, causing breathing difficulties.

And on Monday, after two days in a "stable" state, he suffered "two episodes of acute respiratory insufficiency," according to the latest medical report released by the Vatican the day before.

This new crisis was caused "by a significant accumulation of endobronchial mucus and consequent bronchospasm," for which the doctors performed two "bronchoscopies" to aspirate the "large secretions," the Holy See said.

Francis, who was conscious "at all times," resumed "non-invasive mechanical ventilation" to help him breathe with a mask, and his status remains severe according to the latest report.

This hospitalization, the fourth and longest since 2021, raises concerns about previous problems that weakened Jorge Bergoglio's health in recent years: operations on his colon and abdomen, and difficulty walking.

The situation has also reopened questions about his ability to perform his duties, especially since canon law makes no provision in case of a serious problem that could affect his lucidity.

The pope, who in recent times dismissed the idea of resigning, has not made any public appearances since his admission to the hospital. On Sunday, he gave thanks to the faithful for their prayers, in a message written on the occasion of the Angelus.