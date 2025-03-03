Federal authorities dismantle Guatemalan human smuggling ring at California border

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 3 de marzo, 2025

Federal authorities from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Monday the dismantling of a scheme dedicated to human smuggling at the U.S. border. According to the federal government's announcement, the scheme smuggled immigrants into the United States and charged as much as $18,000 per person.

Border and DHS authorities arrested Eduardo Domingo Reno-Matul and Cristobal Mejia-Chaj, who were both placed at the disposition of a federal judge. They are suspected of being at the head of the criminal organization.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) alleges that Renoj-Matul, known as "Turko," was the ringleader of the operation. He worked with counterparts in Guatemala who charged migrants between $15,000 and $18,000 for safe passage to the United States.

Once on U.S. soil, the migrants would be charged again to transport them back across the country. The indictment alleges that the migrants were spread across 20 states in the country. It is believed that migrants who did not pay were held hostage in a clandestine room in the same Los Angeles neighborhood where Renoj-Matul and Mejia-Chaj were arrested.

The detainees face the death penalty if convicted of masterminding this illegal business that brought more than 20,000 illegal immigrants onto U.S. soil, according to the federal government's disclosure Monday.

"These smuggling organizations have no regard for human life and their conduct kills," said Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph McNally. "The indictment and arrests here have dismantled one of the largest and most dangerous smuggling organizations in the country. This work saves lives, and members of the organization will now face significant consequences."

As stated by the Justice Department on Monday, the criminal scheme's operations resulted in the deaths of at least seven people, a minor among them, as they were transported in 2023 by the criminal organization into the interior of the United States.

In connection with these deaths, two other men are also charged in the case: Jose Paxtor-Oxlaj, who is behind bars in Oklahoma for his involvement, and Helmer Obispo-Hernandez, described as a "lieutenant" in the smuggling operation. Jose Paxtor-Oxlaj was driving the vehicle carrying the seven deceased immigrants that crashed during an operation to bring them into the interior of the country.