Lester Holt leaves NBC's 'Nightly News'

After 10 years at the helm of NBC Nightly News, Lester Holt is leaving his post as the face and voice of NBC's Nightly News.

The news was announced along with a statement from the network's management. Janelle Rodriguez, head of the network, described Lester as "the beating heart of this news organization." She announced that the anchor will continue at NBC News "for years at the helm of another iconic program," Dateline.

This would be because, according to CNN, Holt has signed a new contract with the network to continue several years in front of the cameras, however he changes the program format he is running.

NBC has not yet named Holt's successor. According to CNN, Tom Llamas, who hosts the network's late-night show, Top Story, would be an option for the position. Llamas has filled in several times for Holt at the helm of Nightly News.

Changes at MSNBC

NBC's sister network MSNBC is also restructuring its television grid, it was learned this week. Although nightly news formats work well at both stations, television is losing viewers every year.

At MSNBC, Ayman Mohyeldin will lose his weekend evening program, as part of a major programming shakeup. This is in addition to the cancellation of Joy Reid's show, The ReidOut.

MSNBC also announced the move of Jen Psaki, Karine Jean-Pierre's predecessor at the helm of Biden's press secretary, to primetime Tuesday through Friday, and ended Alex Wagner's current late-night slot.