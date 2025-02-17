Mexican star Paquita la del Barrio passed away at her home in Veracruz

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 17 de febrero, 2025

Paquita la del Barrio, as Francisca Viveros Barradas was known on stage, died Monday in her home state of Veracruz, Mexico, at the age of 77.

The Mexican artist passed away in her home. She retired from performing last year. The singer became one of the greatest interpreters of genres such as ranchera or bolero in her country.

Her team published a statement Monday through the artist's official Instagram account. "In this moment of great pain we ask that you give us space and understanding so that her family can live their grief in privacy and peace," the message reads.

Her success achieved worldwide fame with songs such as “Rata de Dos Patas,” “Tres Veces Te Engañé,” “Las Mujeres Mandan,” “Cheque en Blanco,” “Que Me Lleve el Diablo” and “Hombres Malvados.” On April 1, 2023, she performed her last concert, at the Palenque de Texcoco.

During her last years of life, Francisca Viveros Barradas suffered from several health problems that affected her mobility. Despite everything, the Mexican singer had a final concert scheduled for March 16 in Mexico City.