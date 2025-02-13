NFL: Kadarius Toney arrested for allegedly strangling woman

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 13 de febrero, 2025

Authorities arrested Kadarius Toney - a former wide receiver for the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants - after he was accused of attempting to strangle a woman.

According to police documents reported by TMZ Sports, on Jan. 14 Toney, 26, allegedly forcefully grabbed a woman's neck to such an extent that she had trouble breathing. The alleged victim presented with marks and petechial hemorrhages in her eyes.

In addition, the player had hidden the alleged victim's cell phone so that she could not alert the authorities.

On February 6, after receiving the warrant, authorities arrested Toney, transferring him to the Douglas County (Georgia) jail, charged with several counts of aggravated assault. The next day, he posted $25,000 bail to be released.

Toney played just five seasons in the NFL. The first two were with the Giants. In 2022 and 2023, he went on to win the Super Bowl with the Chiefs. In December 2024, the Browns dismissed him for misconduct, having played only one game.