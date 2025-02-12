Maryland: Woman sentenced to 50 years in prison for keeping dead bodies of 5 and 7 year old niece and nephew

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 12 de febrero, 2025

A Baltimore, Maryland, woman was sentenced to 50 years in prison after authorities discovered the decomposing remains of two minors in the trunk of her vehicle nearly four years ago. Both victims were her nephews.

In July 2021, officers from the Baltimore County Police Department stopped a vehicle driven by Nicole Johnson. As they approached, they noticed a strong odor.

After ordering Johnson to exit the vehicle, officers searched it and discovered a bag containing the body of 7-year-old Joshlyn Johnson, which was infested with maggots, according to CBS News reported.

Shortly after, they discovered another bag containing the lifeless body of 5-year-old Larry O'Neal.

Johnson claimed she was caring for the two children because their mother was unable to. However, during the investigation, the mother stated that she had attempted to get them back but received no response from Johnson, who appeared unresponsive.

Authorities stated that Joshlyn could have been dead for up to a year inside the vehicle. Johnson claimed that Joshlyn had fallen, hit her head, and died, while she stated that Larry sustained an injury and never woke up.