Two Australian nurses fired after threatening to kill Israeli patients on social networks

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 12 de febrero, 2025

Australian authorities have terminated two workers at a New South Wales hospital who made online threats against Israeli patients. This controversy arose after an Israeli youtuber uploaded online the moment when two nurses threaten him and claim to have killed Israeli patients at his hospital.

The video was uploaded to networks by content creator Max Veifer, who recorded his encounters with people through a random video calling app. In these apps, a random casting model puts two users in contact via video call, who can chat with each other.

The youtuber is known for uploading this type of controversial content to networks, in which they often have confrontations with other users of the video calling application.

When Veifer introduces himself to the two nurses, who appear to be on a work break, they begin to utter some threats and expressions in Arabic. Australian media have identified them as Ahmad Rashad Nadir and Sarah Abu Lebdeh. Both have been confirmed to be health workers at Bankstown Hospital in southwest Sydney.

"It really pisses me off that you're Israeli," the nurse assured the content creator, before telling him that when he dies he's going to hell. Veifer asks the man and woman what they would do if an Israeli came to their hospital, and the woman replies, "I won't treat them, I'll kill them." The first nurse adds that "you have no idea how many [Israelis] have come to this hospital and I sent them to Jahannam [hell]. I literally sent them to Jahannam."

Along with this, the nurse also strung together several seconds of insults to the content creator, which were censored in the video because of their violence.

Government takes action

New South Wales Health Minister Ryan Park launched an investigation following the release of the video, which led to the termination of the two employees from the hospital. "The whole video, from start to finish, concerns me .... the fact that they chose to do this in uniform, that they chose to do this while they should have been taking care of patients," Park said.

Park stated that both the Police and the New South Wales Health Care Complaints Commission would investigate the incident. He added that "nurses have a board and a clinical standard that they are registered to. So, first of all, they've obviously been completely breached."

At the moment, the lawyer for one of the nurses has stated that his represented party apologizes to the Jewish community and that he is embarrassed by his words. He is not aware of any prior criminal record.