FAA plans to permanently ban helicopters from flying near Ronald Reagan National Airport

The Wall Street Journal revealed that federal aviation safety officials are attempting to permanently ban helicopters from flying in the vicinity of any commercial aircraft taking off and landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C. According to the newspaper, senior officials of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are considering implementing these measures to improve safety at the airport, following the fatal accident on Jan. 29, when a U.S. Army helicopter collided with an American Airlines plane.

The accident, which was one of the deadliest in the country in the last two decades, caused the deaths of 67 people. Since that tragedy, authorities have temporarily banned helicopter flights on this air route, which is used not only for aerial training, but also for the transfer of high-ranking military officials.

The Wall Street Journal also detailed that authorities could lift the restrictions imposed on helicopters after the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) releases its investigation into the fatal crash in the coming weeks. The newspaper explained that, according to sources consulted, initial investigations by the NTSB point to numerous factors behind the tragic accident, which include both the decisions of the air traffic controller and helicopter pilot and the design of the airspace.

Duffy criticizes helicopter use near airport.

During a speech to the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy sharply criticized military helicopters flying near the airport and even suggested that senior military commander who are in the area and need to relocate do so via another form of transportation. "If we have generals who are flying in helicopters for convenience through this airspace, that’s unacceptable. Get in a damn Suburban and drive. You don’t need to take a helicopter," Duffy stated.

Likewise, the Transportation Secretary commented during the event that one of the most efficient security measures to prevent this type of tragedy from happening again is to change the schedule of certain military missions. In his speech, Duffy explained that this could considerably reduce the risks of accidents.