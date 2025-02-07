ICE maintains broad support among Americans

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 7 de febrero, 2025

A recent poll by The Economist/YouGov revealed that 53% of voters have a favorable view of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and its reinvention under the Trump administration. Only 19% of Americans are against ICE operations.

Among Hispanics, support reaches 50%, a figure that shows how this community backs the immigration policies that President Donald Trump is carrying out in the country.

The level of support and dislike for ICE plays a key role in its ability to operate in the face of criticism from Democratic lawmakers, activists, and local governments that favor immigration policies that run counter to immigration law. According to the poll, conducted Feb. 2-4, 27% of voters have an unfavorable opinion of ICE, but are not radically opposed to its existence and practices.

Former acting ICE director and current Trump border czar, Tom Homan, acknowledged the importance of understanding how existing public perceptions affect the agency. Also, in an interview in Breitbart he defended its operations by assuring that they are "well-planned and humane":

"We need to control the narrative so we keep the trust of American people. ... Sometimes you’ve got to slow roll it, but other times, I think, the shock of it will move people" to return to their home countries, he said.

Who rejects ICE?

Rejection of ICE is most evident among certain political sectors. Twenty-nine percent of Kamala Harris voters, 38% of liberals, 31% of Democrats, 25% of Latinos and 21% of women have a "very unfavorable" view of the agency.

Still, support for ICE remains strong. Twenty-eight percent of Americans expressed a "very favorable" view of the agency, rising to 50% among Trump voters and 35% of men. Overall, favorable and somewhat favorable opinions total 50%, with support especially high among men (57%) and older voters (57% among retirees).

On the other hand, among those under 30, support falls but remains at 41%.