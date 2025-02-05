Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 5 de febrero, 2025

A federal jury expanded the indictment against Linwei Ding, a former Google software engineer, adding 14 new charges related to espionage and theft of trade secrets

Ding, 38, a Chinese national, has been indicted by the U.S. justice system for allegedly stealing confidential information regarding the hardware infrastructure and software platform used by Google in its data centers to train artificial intelligence (A.I.) models.

From Google engineer to alleged tech spy

Ding, who also used the name Leon, joined Google in 2019. According to the prosecution, it was not until 2022 that he began transferring sensitive data, coinciding with his contact with a tech startup in China. By May 2023, he had allegedly already sent more than 1,000 confidential files, establishing links with the Chinese Communist Party.

Prosecutors also revealed that Ding applied to a talent program in Shanghai,which incentivizes the transfer of technical expertise to China with financial rewards.

Ding's case is just one of many. The investigation is coordinated by the Disruptive Technology Strike Force, an initiative created in 2023 to prevent the nation's advanced technology from ending up in the hands of countries such as China or Russia.

The legal battle

Ding, who is currently out on bail, pleaded not guilty to the initial charges. However, the prosecution has presented evidence such as access logs to internal systems, emails and testimony from former colleagues who alerted Google to suspicious activity.

The case USA v. Ding, 24-cr-00141 will be held before the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. While the defense and prosecution explore a possible resolution, all indications are that the case will move forward to trial. If convicted, Ding faces: