Chinese espionage: Former Google engineer faces 14 new charges of stealing trade secrets
Linwei "Leon" Ding is accused by the justice system of stealing confidential information about the hardware infrastructure and software platform used by Google in its data centers to train artificial intelligence (A.I.) models, and collaborating with the Chinese Communist Party.
A federal jury expanded the indictment against Linwei Ding, a former Google software engineer, adding 14 new charges related to espionage and theft of trade secrets
Ding, 38, a Chinese national, has been indicted by the U.S. justice system for allegedly stealing confidential information regarding the hardware infrastructure and software platform used by Google in its data centers to train artificial intelligence (A.I.) models.
From Google engineer to alleged tech spy
Ding, who also used the name Leon, joined Google in 2019. According to the prosecution, it was not until 2022 that he began transferring sensitive data, coinciding with his contact with a tech startup in China. By May 2023, he had allegedly already sent more than 1,000 confidential files, establishing links with the Chinese Communist Party.
Prosecutors also revealed that Ding applied to a talent program in Shanghai,which incentivizes the transfer of technical expertise to China with financial rewards.
Ding's case is just one of many. The investigation is coordinated by the Disruptive Technology Strike Force, an initiative created in 2023 to prevent the nation's advanced technology from ending up in the hands of countries such as China or Russia.
The legal battle
Ding, who is currently out on bail, pleaded not guilty to the initial charges. However, the prosecution has presented evidence such as access logs to internal systems, emails and testimony from former colleagues who alerted Google to suspicious activity.
The case USA v. Ding, 24-cr-00141 will be held before the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. While the defense and prosecution explore a possible resolution, all indications are that the case will move forward to trial. If convicted, Ding faces:
- Up to 15 years in prison for each of seven counts of economic espionage (plus million-dollar fines)
- Up to 10 years for each of seven counts of seven counts of trade secrets (plus million-dollar fines)