Published by Víctor Mendoza Verified by 29 de enero, 2025

The co-founder and chief operating officer (COO) of VOZ, Pablo Kleinman, was honored by the America's Future Foundation for his role in the rebirth of the American spirit. The organization interviewed him to learn more about the challenges and opportunities in the Hispanic world for the United States.

Along with America's Future, Voz Media COO Pablo Kleinman discussed the U.S. Hispanic media landscape, a key issue in the 2024 presidential election and one that has shaped the direction of Hispanic media outlet Voz.us. Kleinman noted that this landscape is deeply hostile to Donald Trump and the Republican Party, despite the conservative leanings of many Hispanic citizens in the country.

America's Future was also interested in Kleinman’s opinion of Javier Milei, the Argentine president who has been in office for a year. Since then, Milei has emerged as one of the most prominent and controversial political figures in Latin America.

Kleinman, who was born in Argentina, emphasized the similarity between Milei and Trump, as both are leaders who challenge the established orders of traditional politics. Kleinman pointed out that if Milei has learned anything from Trump it is "that people appreciate it when someone speaks the hard truths out loud and is not afraid to step outside the boundaries of political correctness.”

Kleinman highlighted that the primary challenge from South America stems from leftist populist leaders who have consolidated power in countries like Mexico, Venezuela, and Colombia. These leaders pose a risk of exacerbating systemic issues, including illegal immigration and local corruption.

Kleinman's wish for America's future is to return to "believe in our strength, in our exceptionalism, and in the values that have made our country the greatest success story in the history of mankind."