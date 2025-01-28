Agent kills one of Trump's pardonees accused of involvement in Jan. 6

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 28 de enero, 2025

One of individuals pardoned by Donald Trump, who had been accused of involvement the January 6 altercations, was fatally shot by a Jasper County (Indiana) sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop.

Initial investigations indicate that Matthew Huttle, 42, was stopped by the officer, according to a statement from the Indiana State Police.

While he was being taken into custody, he allegedly resisted leading to an altercation between the two. During the confrontation, the sheriff's deputy drew his weapon and shot the victim, who died on the spot.

After the autopsy was performed on Huttle. Jasper County Sheriff Patrick Williamsom issued a statement saying his deputy is under investigation and is on administrative leave, as well as noting that he will release his name when state authorities allow it.

"For full transparency, I asked the Indiana State Police to investigate this officer-involved shooting. The officer involved has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol and is our policy in these situations. Our condolences to the family of the deceased, as any loss of life is traumatic for those who were close to Mr. Huttle. I will release the officer's name when I have the approval of the State Police Detectives," stated Sheriff Williamsom.

Huttle - who was sentenced to six months in prison and 12 months probation, according to a report by Fox News - was one of more than 1,500 defendants charged with involvement in the Jan. 6 pardoned by Trump.

"They've already been in jail for a long time. These people have been destroyed," Trump said of the pardoned defendants after signing the order.