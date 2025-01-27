FBI arrests Florida Democratic Party official for possessing child pornographic materials

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 27 de enero, 2025

Matthew Inman, 39, a Florida Democratic Party official, was uncovered through a police investigation for possessing and distributing child pornography. He was arrested on related charges this weekend.

Inman was discovered when he sent pedophile material to an undercover FBI agent for the purpose of exposing criminals. After his arrest, authorities learned that he had videos on his phone of children being sexually abused. During the operation to arrest him, he expressed to the undercover police officer his interest in being with a fictitious 9-year-old boy.

"During this conversation, Inman expressed an interest in meeting and sexually assaulting the alleged child. He also sent videos to the undercover agent," authorities said.

After the investigation yielded conclusive evidence, the FBI executed a warrant raid on his home. According to the press release, Inman then attempted to delete all the contents off his phone while hiding in his attic.

Inman, who was involved in two local Democratic groups in the state of Florida, was treasurer of the Orange County Democratic Party and chairman of Rainbow Democrats, a nonprofit organization that represents the interests of the LGBTI community from within the Democratic ranks.

The Orange Democratic Party has released a statement saying they are shocked by the news. "We are deeply shocked and appalled by the news that Matthew Inman has been arrested on charges of sexual abuse of a minor," the group stated. "We unequivocally condemn child sexual abuse in the strongest possible terms and hope that any victims involved receive the support and resources they need to move forward."