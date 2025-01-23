Two dead, two wounded in shooting at Nashville's Antioch High School

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 23 de enero, 2025

Two teenagers lost their lives - one of them the assailant - and two others were injured as a result of a shooting atAntioch High School in Nashville. The shooter, identified as Solomon Henderson, was a 17-year-old student at that school and killed another student, Josselin Corea Escalante, 16.

Although police are still investigating the motives for the fatal outcome, the head of the force in Nashville, John Drake, said Solomon confronted another 16-year-old student in the cafeteria, after which the shooter pulled out his gun andopened fire, hitting and killing Escalante and leaving two others wounded. He then shot himself and ended his life.

In addition to the deceased, Police reported that another student received "a graze woundto the arm." This one was treated and released immediately. Another minor suffered aninjury to the face, but not from a firearm. None of them were identified.

Police investigating "material" circulating on networks that could be related

Drake pointed out that officers have detectedcontent on the networks that could be related to what happened, but that the Police are still investigating it and it is early to give information linking that material to the shooting.

The officer also explained that the 911 calls began after 11 a.m.. When officers arrived at the scene they found the shooter dead.

Subsequently, the Nashville Metropolitan Police Department reported that a team of investigators went to Solomon's home and proceeded to search it and photograph it for further evidence.