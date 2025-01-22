Darrin Bell, WaPo cartoonist who called Trump and his supporters groomers, arrested for child pornography

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 22 de enero, 2025

Authorities arrested Darrin Bell, a cartoonist for the Washington Post, on charges of possessing more than 100 child pornography videos. Authorities explained that Bell was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on $1 million bail.

According to Police, the 49-year-old had at least 134 child sex abuse videos and many of them were generated with Artificial Intelligence. In that regard, authorities explained that this is the first arrest in which a suspect was charged with possession of computer/AI-generated child sex abuse content.

Bell has been an avowed foe of President Donald Trump. He has devoted several of his media cartoons to attacking and denigrating the president and his supporters. The cartoons show him accusing them of being racists, Nazis, stalkers and rapists.

The cartoonist has won several awards including the Pulitzer Prize in 2019 for his editorial cartoons, which, according to the award's website, "that took on issues affecting disenfranchised communities, calling out lies, hypocrisy and fraud in the political turmoil surrounding the Trump administration."

According to his website, Darrin Bell began working professionally in 1995 for Los Angeles Times, San Francisco Chronicle, Oakland Tribune and other newspapers. He co-created the comic strip Rudy Park in 1997 for tech magazines before United Media distributed it in 2001. In 2003, Darrin launched Candorville through the Washington Post Writers Group.