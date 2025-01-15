Justice dismisses a lawsuit against ExxonMobil, BP and Shell for allegedly practicing 'greenwashing'

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 15 de enero, 2025

Justice dismissed a lawsuit filed in 2021 by the city of New York against ExxonMobil, BP and Shell which it accused of lying to consumers about their practices related to fighting climate change and their commitment to promoting renewable and clean energy.

Anar Patel, a New York State Supreme Court judge, dismissed the plaintiffs' main argument that the three oil companies should have informed consumers about fossil fuels and their impact on the environment.

In addition, Judge Patel dismissed the lawsuit finding no evidence that ExxonMobil, BP and Shell conducted greenwashing campaigns, according to Reuters.

What is "greenwashing"? Greenwashing is when a company, body or individual lies to consumers when they make them believe that they are committed to the environment and taking measures to protect it and fight climate change. The United Nations (UN) defines greenwashing as "a major obstacle to addressing climate change."

This proceeding began just under four years ago, when a federal appeals court rejected ExxonMobil, BP and Shell and two other oil companies from covering New York's energy costs for allegedly failing to fight climate change.