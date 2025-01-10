Anita Bryant, former singer and anti-gay activist, died at 84

Published by Víctor Mendoza Verified by 10 de enero, 2025

Anita Bryant, a former singer retaliated against for becoming agay rights activist, died last month - Dec. 16 - at age 84, her family announced in the last few hours.

Her family published an obituary on Thursday. Anita Bryant died of cancer at her home in Edmond, Oklahoma.

The singer and former beauty queen had a solid music career in the 1960s and 1970s, but her opposition to gay rights all but destroyed her career.

In addition to singing, Bryant was also known for being crowned Miss Oklahoma in 1958 and for serving as a brand ambassador for the Florida Citrus Commission from 1969 to 1980.