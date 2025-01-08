Girl Scouts to discontinue two of its most popular cookies

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 8 de enero, 2025

Shortly before the start of cookie season, the Girl Scouts (GSUSA) announced that it will be the last time enthusiasts will enjoy two of its most sought-after products.

Specifically, the all-female youth organization confirmed that it will stop making Girl Scout S'mores and Toast-Yay! cookies, after producing them for eight and four years, respectively.

"This is the last season you’ll be able to get your hands on Toast-Yay! and Girl Scout S'mores," the organization reported on its blog. "These sweet staples have been fan favorites for years, and now’s your chance to say goodbye in the most delicious way possible."

Both products are in addition to Raspberry Rally, a cookie the Girl Scouts discontinued two years ago.

The Girl Scout S'mores cookies are composed of two crunchy toasts filled with chocolate and marshmallow. For their part, the Toast-Yay! are dipped in icing.