Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 7 de enero, 2025

A 38-year-old man escaped the scene of a crash on I-495 Monday after Virginia Police ordered him to pull over and wait on the shoulder. After driving less than a mile, he crashed again, ending up in a ditch. He didn't give up; he ran into a forest and, according to the testimony of the police officers maintaining the chase, yelling at him to stop in Spanish and English, he descended into a storm drain.

Drones, rescue teams and law enforcement officers were deployed in the area in a search that continued for hours. Entrances near the drain were covered. But the man, identified as Víctor A Caneza, remains at large.

Caneza's escape quickly went viral, filling media headlines and becoming one of the most talked about on social media.

Three hours of searching later, residents of a neighboring area claimed to have seen a man emerge from a manhole. "We were out sledding down the hill, and next thing you know, ambulances and fire engines were here," one neighbor, Jason Rice, told FOX 5. The incident, he assured, was "very unusual."

Police are pursuing a warrant to charge the fugitive with felony hit-and-run. They further revealed that he did not have a valid driver's license and asked anyone with information to contact authorities.