Leo Dan, renowned Argentine singer, has passed at the age of 82

Published by Víctor Mendoza Verified by 2 de enero, 2025

Argentine singer and songwriter Leo Dan, hugely popular since the 1960s in Latin America and author of romantic hymns such as "Cómo te extraño mi amor," died Wednesday at the age of 82. The news was confirmed on his social networks.

"This morning our beloved Leo Dan left his body in peace and next to the love of his family," said the statement posted on Instagram.

"We invite all those who were part of his story and who were touched by his legacy to celebrate his love, his music and his life. With much peace in our hearts, we remember and feel his deep love...forever," it added.

Born on March 22, 1942 in Villa Atamisqui, in the Argentine province of Santiago del Estero, Leopoldo Dante Tevez was the author of dozens of romantic songs and of other genres that brought him international fame.

In a career that spanned six decades, he sold tens of millions of records and his songs were translated into several languages. One of his biggest hits, "Cómo te extraño mi amor" (How I miss you, my love), from 1964, - recalled AFP - was reversionized in 1996 by the Mexican group Café Tacuba and later included in the soundtrack of "Biutiful," a 2010 film by Mexican director Alejandro González Iñárritu.

Fame came to him at an early age, which was translated by his stint in film in the 1960s, a television show of his own in the same era (Under the Sign of Leo) and even a foray into politics in the 1980s.

He emigrated a few years later, initially to Spain, then to Mexico and finally to Miami, United States, where he developed most of his later career.

In 2024, he had announced his retirement from the stage with his The Farewell of a Legend tour, which had shows confirmed for February, one of them in Las Vegas.