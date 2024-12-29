Charles Dolan, HBO and Cablevision founder, dies

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 29 de diciembre, 2024

Chales Dolan, founder of several media companies - such as Home Box Office Inc. and Cablevision Systems Corp. has died at 96, his family said.

"It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved father and patriarch, Charles Dolan, the visionary founder of HBO and Cablevision," said those close to him, adding that "he died of natural causes and surrounded by loved ones."

In 1972, Dolan founded Home Box Office, which would later take the name HBO. The following year, he created Cablevision and, in 1984, launched the American Movie Classics channel.

His wife, Helen Ann Dolan, died last year.