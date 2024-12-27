Fire at New York's Bryan Park Christmas Market forces crowds to evacuate

Published by Virginia Martínez Verified by 27 de diciembre, 2024

A fire broke out at the Bryant Park Christmas Market in New York this Friday. According to reports from the New York Post, the fire produced dense plumes of black smoke.

According to the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) as well as videos posted online, the first report of the fire came at 9:20 a.m. (local time) at a stand located in the park, between West 40th Street and Fifth and Sixth Avenue.

Firefighters were dispatched to put out the flames shortly after receiving the call. So far, no injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire has not been determined.

This incident occurred about a week and a half after another fire that affected a section of the Herald Square holiday market on Broadway between West 35th and West 36th Street.

In that incident, 18 stands offering products such as bratwurst, glass ornaments and T-shirts were destroyed, according to an online fundraiser that was set up to support the affected vendors.