Anchor Neil Cavuto is leaving Fox News after 28 years

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 20 de diciembre, 2024

"I got to do what I love to do, report the news," said Neil Cavuto from Fox News on Thursday, after 28 years in its ranks. "Not shout the news, not blast the news. Not call names, just call balls and strikes, following the news, hold truth to power and fairness to all. That’s it, that’s me."

Cavuto took his first steps at Fox as an anchor in 1996, also the early years of the network founded by Rupert Murdoch. Before that, he worked at CNBC.

The veteran journalist assured that he was offered to stay, but declined the offer. An anonymous source confirmed to CNN that he had been presented with a contract extension but with a salary reduction.

Cavuto also thanked Fox executives for their support during his recent medical procedures, including one for multiple sclerosis and open-heart surgery. And he assured that although he is leaving the company, he is not leaving journalism.

With his choice to step aside from "Your World with Neil Cavuto," where he made the announcement, as well as "CAVUTO Live" and "Cavuto: Coast to Coast," Fox loses one of its biggest critics of Donald Trump. The president-elect celebrated the news on Truth Social.

"GOOD NEWS FOR AMERICA! Neil Cavuto, the Lowest Rated Anchor on Fox, by far, is leaving - Should have happened a long time ago!" he said.