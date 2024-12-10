Elections and solar eclipse top 2024 topics searched on Google in Spanish

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 10 de diciembre, 2024

The past November elections and the solar eclipse are the topics that lead Google's Spanish-language searches in the United States during 2024. This was reported by the company in its annual report.

Questions such as "How are the US elections going?," "Where can I vote?" and "Who won the US election?" were the most frequently asked by users in the year. In addition, other topics were also consulted such as the solar eclipse, which occurred last April, or the severe flooding that occurred in Spain.

However, Hispanics were not only interested in U.S. politics. Other topics that were also in the top five most searched were the results in the Mexican and Venezuelan elections.

"What is coquette" and "What is euthanasia?" was another top-ranked question on the search engine.

As for entertainment, among the most searched topics was House of the Famous and who is Griselda Blanco, the Colombian drug trafficker whose series, starring Sofia Vergara, premiered this year on Netflix.

In sports topics, "Who won the Ballon d'Or?," "Who won the Copa America?," "Where is the Copa America played?" "Who won the Super Bowl?" and "Who won the Canelo fight?" were the most typed questions in the search engine's search box.

According to EFE, the most searched recipes by Spanish-speaking Google users have been Roast Stuffed Turkey, Venezuelan Chicha, Espresso Martini, and Cuban Ropa Vieja.