Justice Department asks Google to sell Chrome browser

Published by Virginia Martínez Verified by 21 de noviembre, 2024

Joe Biden's administration asked a judge to order Google to sell its widely used Chrome browser. It is a major blow to the Internet giant.

In a court filing, the Justice Department urged Google to reorganize its business, which includes banning agreements for Google to be the default search engine on smartphones and preventing it from exploiting its Android mobile operating system.

Authorities explained that Google may also have to sell Android if the proposed remedies do not prevent the company from using its control of the mobile operating system to its advantage.

Google is expected to compile its recommendations in December in a document, and the two sides will present their arguments to Washington Federal Judge Amit Mehta.

Regardless of what the judge decides, Google is expected to appeal the ruling, which would extend the process by several years and leave it to the Supreme Court to make the final decision.

Last August, Judge Mehta found Google guilty of illegal practices aimed at establishing and maintaining its online search monopoly. The next step in this landmark trial is to determine how to address those practices.

The judge could rule in August 2025, after hearing from both parties at a special hearing in April.