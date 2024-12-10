Nikki Giovanni, renowned poet of the Black Arts Movement, dies

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 10 de diciembre, 2024

Renowned poet Nikki Giovanni died Monday at the age of 81. She had cancer. The information was confirmed by writer Renée Watson.

After the news broke, several personalities expressed their condolences. "We will forever be grateful for the unconditional time she gave to us, to all her literary children across the writerly world," said poet Kwame Alexander in a statement picked up by NPR.

Giovanni's first collection of poems, “Black Feeling Black Talk,” was published in 1968. This work cemented her as a leading figure within the Black Arts Movement.

"As a witness to three generations, Nikki Giovanni has perceptively and poetically recorded her observations of both the outside world and the gentle yet enigmatic territory of the self. When her poems first emerged from the Black Rights Movement in the late 1960s, she immediately became a celebrated and controversial poet of the era", highlighted the book's description on Amazon.