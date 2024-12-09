A group of California high school students are protesting every week to protect women's sports from trans athletes

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 9 de diciembre, 2024

In Riverside, California, students at Martin Luther King High School have launched weekly protests in defense of the rights of female athletes. It all comes as a form of response to the participation of a male-born trans on the girls' cross-country team.

The students argue that the T-shirts are a legitimate protest against the participation of a trans man (who being a "biological male" has male physical advantages over them in sports).

"Save Girls' Sports" and "XX does not equal XY" messages compared to Nazi symbols

Two female athletes attempted to wear T-shirts with messages such as "Save Girls' Sports" and "XX does not equal XY" during practice and were stopped by school administrators. According to the lawsuit filed by the athletes, these school officials compared the T-shirts to Nazi symbols and later even enforced the dress code, sanctioning students who refused to remove them.

Rylee Morrow, a member of the cross-country team, expressed her discomfort at sharing locker rooms with the trans athlete and criticized the school for handling the event that way. "It was disappointing how the staff handled the situation (...)To compare such a simple message to one of the darkest moments in history is deeply insulting," she told Fox.

For its part, the Riverside Unified School District (RUSD) issued a statement defending its stance of inclusion. "California state law prohibits discrimination based on gendero, gender identity and gender expression (...) We arecommitted to complying with these lawsand to promoting the equity and well-being of all students."