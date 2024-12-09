Donald Trump launches his perfume line: 'Fight, Fight, Fight'

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 9 de diciembre, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump unveiled a line of perfumes. The launch was made in a Truth Social post, which he accompanied with a photo alongside Jill Biden, the current first lady. The fragrance -available for men and women- is called Fight, Fight, Fight.

"Here are my new Trump Perfumes & Colognes! I call them Fight, Fight, Fight, because they represent us WINNING. Great Christmas gifts for the family." Trump wrote in the post with the photo alongside Jill Biden.

The image of the Republican alongside Joe Biden's wife was taken as they sat just one seat apart from each other at the reopening ceremony of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris.

Trump posted the message with the link to the site retailing the fragrances while wishing shoppers a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.