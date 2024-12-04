Mexican boxer Israel Vázquez dies at 46

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 4 de diciembre, 2024

Boxer Israel Vázquez, known as "El Magnífico," passed away at the age of 46 after a battle with cancer, which he was diagnosed with just a few months ago. He was hospitalized in October.

Mauricio Sulaiman, president of the World Boxing Council (WBC), announced the death of the boxer in a statement: "Israel Vazquez finally rests in peace. May God give strength and support to his wife Laura, his children, his family and friends in these d difficult moments. Thank you champion for leaving such a special mark. You will always be the Magnificent One. Thank you Israel for the so many great memories that you have given us through your actions inside the ring but most importantly outside of it. You are now eternal , rest in peace, everything will be all right.

Vázquez made his professional boxing debut in the 1990s but achieved his greatest successes at the start of the 21st century. He became the champion of the super bantamweight division, finishing his career with a record of 44 wins (32 by knockout) and five losses.

He will be remembered for his intense fights against Rafael Márquez.