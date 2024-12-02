Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 2 de diciembre, 2024

The White House sent a Christmas message to Americans. It did so in a message posted on its official website and that contrasts with last year's greetings when it preferred to just wish "happy holidays," leaving aside the Christian essence of the holiday.

"It has been the honor of our lives to serve as your President and First Lady. Our hope is for the Nation to be blessed with the peace and light of the holiday season. We wish you a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays," Joe Biden said this year in the White House broadcast.

In addition, compared to last year 2023, this time he made clear reference to the values and faith of Americans.

"As we celebrate our final holiday season here in the White House, we are guided by the values we hold sacred: faith, family, service to our country, kindness towards our neighbors, and the power of community and connection," Biden highlighted on this occasion.

The message was accompanied by official photos showing how each room of the presidential home was decorated.

The first Christmas tree on display during the White House visit is dedicated to Gold Star families.White House.

The East ColonnadeWhite House.

The White House LibraryWhite House.

The Vermeil RoomWhite House.

The Porcelain RoomWhite House.

Diplomatic Reception RoomWhite House.

The East RoomWhite House.

The green roomWhite House.

The blue roomWhite House.

State Dining RoomWhite House.