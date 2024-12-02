Bible sales up 22% in October

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 2 de diciembre, 2024

Sales of Bibles rose 22% in the United States in October. This represent a higher growth than that of total book sales, which increased by only 1%. These figures are reported by Circana BookScan in its latest report.

The 22% increase is compared to the same period last year. It affects new Bibles, not second-hand Bibles, purchased in commercial establishments.

This increase may be related to Americans' growing concern and interest in their spirituality. As reviewed by Michael Levine, an expert in the publishing market, the increase in sales may be linked to the current period of economic uncertainty, international conflicts or the presidential election.

"In times of uncertainty, people instinctively look for stability, guidance and hope," Levine stated through a review on his blog. "The Bible, with its timeless messages and emotional resonance, becomes a natural touchstone for millions of people."

The number is up despite the fact that there are fewer and fewer Christians in the United States. According to the Pew Trust, projections indicate that the percentage of Americans of all ages who are Christians will drop from 64% in 2020 to between 54% and 35% by 2070.

Still, Bible sales rose to 14.2 million in 2023 from 9.7 million in 2019, and are so far at 13.7 million in the first 10 months of this year.