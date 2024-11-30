It's not just the weather: Southern states gain more residents for lifestyle and family reasons

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 30 de noviembre, 2024

For some time now, Americans have been opting to change their residence within the country and move south. But not only because of the weather. Conditions such as prices, housing, jobs and lifestyle are greatly influencing hundreds of thousands of citizens to migrate internally to the South.

According to the report Migration Trends 2024 from the National Association of Realtors (NAR), only a 1% of those who moved their residence to the South last year did so due to its climate, which is better than in other U.S. locations.

The main argument why they made that decision was because of everything related to housing (prices, location, etc.). This was mentioned by 42%.

There were others, specifically 26%, who moved for family reasons, while 2% cited work reasons, mainly due to the end of remote work in their companies.

Florida and Texas: The states that gained the most residents.

The states with the highest net gain in residents from other states were Florida (372,870), Texas (315,301), North Carolina (126,712), South Carolina (91,853), Georgia (88,325), Tennessee (more than 76,000), Arizona (57,814), Alabama (36,128), Oklahoma (31,967) and Ohio (28,718).

On the other side of the scale, the states that lost the most residents were New York (-101,984), California (75,423), Illinois (-32,826), Louisiana (-14,274), Pennsylvania (-10,408), Oregon (-6,021), Hawaii (-4,261) and West Virginia (-3,964).