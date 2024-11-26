Colorado judge allows trans man to compete against female college athletes

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 26 de noviembre, 2024

A Colorado federal judge appointed by the Biden-Harris administration rejected a lawsuit filed by several female college women's volleyball players to bar Blaire Fleming, a transgender player for the San Jose State University Spartans, from competing against them in the upcoming Mountain West Conference tournament and the rest of the season.

Judge Kato Crews ruled against the plaintiffs, asserting that they "failed to meet their burden to show irreparable harm, a likelihood of success on the merits, or that the balance of harms or equities is in their favor."

In addition, Judge Crews noted that the complaint lacked strong grounds, concluding the brief by saying the suit was "not reasonable," according to a Fox News report.

San Jose State University celebrated the court decision, saying it "will continue to support its student-athletes and reject discrimination in all forms."

"We are gratified that the Court rejected an eleventh-hour attempt to change those rules. Our team looks forward to competing in the Mountain West volleyball tournament this week," the university added.

This case raised a wave of criticism of the justice system for defending transgender interests over those of female athletes, who are highly prejudiced by this situation. The fiercest opposition came from Riley Gaines, who said that "it's time to remove those activist judges who refuse to uphold the law as it was intended."