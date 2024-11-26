Unaccompanied children continue to arrive at the border
Karina Yapor provides more details in Voz News about the continued arrival of unaccompanied children at the border, who face serious dangers along the way, such as child trafficking, as they attempt to cross through the southwest part of the country.
Karina Yapor offers more details in Voz News about the continued arrival of unaccompanied children at the border, who face serious dangers along the way, such as child trafficking, as they attempt to cross through the southwest part of the country.