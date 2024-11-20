Tren de Aragua member arrested for masturbating in a New York City prosecutor's apartment building

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 20 de noviembre, 2024

The NYPD arrested Brandon Simosa, a 25-year-old Venezuelan man who was caught by a female prosecutor from Alvin Bragg's office while masturbating in her residential building. According to sources at the The New York Post, the detainee is connected to Tren de Aragua.

Brandon Simosa was arrested Tuesday night outside the Row Hotel immigrant shelter in midtown Manhattan.

While masturbating in the common areas of a residential building, he was caught by a Manhattan prosecutor who resides there. It was then that Simosa robbed the woman, 38, after being interrupted.

Simosa reportedly fled with the prosecutor's phone. The phone was later traced to the vicinity of the migrant shelter, sources said.

It was unclear how long the alleged offender had been in the United States, or whether he had been staying at any of New York City's immigrant shelters. However, according to The New York Post's sources, he already has a long criminal record in the United States, with six other previous arrests in the past five months.

Simosa was arrested last week in Manhattan and subsequently released for grand larceny and criminal mischief, according to police sources. He was also arrested for a series of major thefts, burglaries and traffic evasion in Queens between June and August, the sources said.

The immigrant was due to appear in a Queens court on Thursday after pleading guilty to the earlier charges.