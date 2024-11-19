Malcolm X's family sues the government for its alleged involvement in the activist's murder

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 19 de noviembre, 2024

The family of Malcolm X filed a lawsuit against the federal government and other entities for allegedly being involved in the activist's 1965 murder. His estate is claiming $100 million in damages.

In the lawsuit, the family alleges that the government, the Department of Justice (DOJ), the FBI, the CIA and the New York Police Department (NYPD) "conspired" to cover up evidence of the crime and Malcolm X's killer.

"We realize that justice has been delayed in this matter. The government's fingerprints are all over the assassination of Malcolm X and, finally, we believe we have the evidence to prove it," Ben Crump, an attorney for the activist's relatives, said during an appearance after filing the lawsuit.

"They did not know who murdered Malcolm X, why he was murdered, the level of NYPD, FBI and CIA orchestration, the identity of the governmental agents who conspired to ensure his demise, or who fraudulently covered-up their role. The damage caused to the Shabazz family is unimaginable, immense, and irreparable," Crump added.

Malcolm X was assassinated on Feb. 21, 1965 in New York. While giving a lecture, the activist was shot some 16 times by three men.