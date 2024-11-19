Paul Teal, 'One Tree Hill' actor, dies

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 19 de noviembre, 2024

Actor Paul Teal, known for being part of the cast of the series “One Tree Hill,” has died at the age of 35 after battling cancer for some time, those close to him said.

"His remarkable talent, along with his gentle spirit, has left an indelible mark on all of us fortunate enough to have known him. The loss we feel in our hearts is immeasurable," his representative, Susan Tolar Walters, said in statements obtained by CNN.

Emilia Torello, his fiancée, also dedicated a few words to Teal: "You were taken too soon, in a battle that you fought bravely without fail. While a part of me died with you, I promise to fight to find joy in life as hard as you fought to live every single day."

Outside of “One Tree Hill,” Teal appeared in other hit series such as ”The Walking Dead” and “Outer Banks,” among others. He was part of the cast of the film “Deep Water,” starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas.