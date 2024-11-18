Two dead and ten wounded in shootings in New Orleans

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 18 de noviembre, 2024

Authorities reported that two shootings took place in New Orleans that left at least two dead and ten wounded.

The shootings occurred during a popular Second Line parade in the city. The New Orleans Police Department explained that the shootings took place 45 minutes apart. They do not know whether the two incidents are related. The cases are being investigated.

"EMS pronounced one victim deceased at the scene, while the second victim was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced deceased. A third victim reportedly involved in this incident sought treatment at a hospital via private transportation and is currently listed in stable condition,” the police department explained.

What are second-line parades? Second-line parades are informal parades organized by the community, commonly run by social and recreational booster clubs or as part of a larger public event, such as a funeral or holiday. The term "second line" refers to the people who follow the main marching band, known as the "front line."





Meanwhile, Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, a Republican, expressed solidarity with the victims and called for an end to violence in the state.

"A tragic scene in the St. Roch neighborhood this evening. Sharon and I are praying for all involved and we are grateful to the first responders who rushed to the scene. The violence must end,” Landry posted on his X account.