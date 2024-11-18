Two dead and ten wounded in shootings in New Orleans
Authorities reported that two shootings took place in New Orleans that left at least two dead and ten wounded.
The shootings occurred during a popular Second Line parade in the city. The New Orleans Police Department explained that the shootings took place 45 minutes apart. They do not know whether the two incidents are related. The cases are being investigated.
"EMS pronounced one victim deceased at the scene, while the second victim was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced deceased. A third victim reportedly involved in this incident sought treatment at a hospital via private transportation and is currently listed in stable condition,” the police department explained.
Meanwhile, Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, a Republican, expressed solidarity with the victims and called for an end to violence in the state.
"A tragic scene in the St. Roch neighborhood this evening. Sharon and I are praying for all involved and we are grateful to the first responders who rushed to the scene. The violence must end,” Landry posted on his X account.