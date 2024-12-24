Bill Clinton discharged from hospital after being hospitalized for flu

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 24 de diciembre, 2024

Angel Urena, a spokesman for Bill Clinton, said the former president was released Tuesday morning after being hospitalized with the flu. Clinton, 77, had been admitted Monday to MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Georgetown, Washington.

In a posting on X, Urena said, "He and his family are deeply grateful for the exceptional care provided by the team at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and are touched by the kind messages and well wishes he received. He sends his warmest wishes for a happy and healthy holiday season to all."

Last Monday, Urena explained that Clinton was hospitalized for tests and observation after running a fever. "He remains in good spirits and is deeply appreciative of the excellent care he is receiving," he said.

This is not Clinton's first hospital admission in recent years. In 2021, the former president was hospitalized for five days due to sepsis caused by an infection.