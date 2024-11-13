Billionaire Anthony Pratt moves to the United States after Donald Trump's victory

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 13 de noviembre, 2024

Billionaire Anthony Pratt has confirmed he will move to the United States following the triumph of President-elect Donald Trump in the last election. The Australian businessman explained that he made the decision after he was granted a green card for residency.

Pratt maintained that he decided to move to the United States mainly because his entire family is American, and because, over the past 30 years he has invested in building 70 factories in the country, creating 12,000 manufacturing jobs that he described as well-paying.

"I will remain Chairman of Visy Australia, and will be returning to Australia on a regular basis," the businessman stressed.

In that regard, the Daily Mail recalled that Visy "is one of Australia's largest private firms, while Pratt Industries is the fifth-largest corrugated packaging company in the US."

Donald Trump was invited by Pratt in 2019 to inaugurate a new Pratt Industries plant in Ohio. After The New York Times published a story claiming that the president told Pratt secret details of U.S. nuclear submarines, the Republican maintained that their conversations focused on business and generating new jobs.

"I never spoke to him about Submarines, but I did speak to him about creating jobs in Ohio and Pennsylvania, because that’s what I’m all about - JOBS, A GREAT ECONOMY, LOW TAXES, NO INFLATION, ENERGY DOMINANCE, STRONG BORDERS, NO ENDLESS WARS, LOW INTEREST RATES, and much more!," Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.