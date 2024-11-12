Pro-Hamas students at Columbia pay tribute to Palestinian terrorism in protest of 'Veterans Day'

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 12 de noviembre, 2024

The United States celebrated Veterans Day on Monday to honor and express gratitude to those men and women who have served in the armed forces. However, pro-Hamas students at Columbia University held an alternative event called Martyrs' Day, which was in direct opposition to the U.S. commemoration and intended to honor Palestinian terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

The event was organized by an unofficial group at the university, Columbia University Apartheid Divest, which distributed flyers inviting students to participate.

In one of its social media posts, the group said, "Veterans Day is an American holiday to honor the patriotism, love of country, and sacrifice of veterans. We reject this holiday and refuse to celebrate it."

The Columbia University pro-terrorism group added "The American war machine should not be honored for the horrors unleashed on others. Instead, we will celebrate Martyrs Day in honor of those martyred by the Israel-U.S. war machine. A day to honor the patriotism, love of country, and sacrifice of those martyrs."

Columbia university's response



A university spokesperson told The New York Post that "Columbia is proud of our students, faculty, and staff who are veterans, and we are grateful for their service and sacrifice and the invaluable contributions they offer to our community."

"The University honors its veterans on Veterans Day and every day, and we are proud to be participating in the New York Veterans Day Parade tomorrow, as we have for more than a decade."