Terrorist who murdered four Jews to teach 'social justice' classes at Canadian university

A Lebanese-Canadian terrorist who murdered four members of the Jewish community at a Reform synagogue in Paris, France, in October 1980 and then fled to Canada, was hired as a professor at Carleton University, where he will teach "Social Justice in Action."

He is Dr. Hassan Diab (70), who was sentenced to life in prison in absentia by a French court in 2023 for perpetrating the bombing that killed an Israeli woman named Aliza Shagrir and three bystanders. In addition, 46 people were injured in the blast.

After escaping to Canada, Diab was arrested by Canadian authorities in 2008. A six-year legal battle ensued. Diab maintained that he was not involved in the bombing and that authorities in France mistook him for someone else.

In 2014, Diab was extradited to France and two years later was placed under house arrest. That same day, he fled the European country and returned to Canada.

In 2023, as mentioned, he was sentenced by a French court to a life sentence.

'It's spitting on the graves of Jewish victims'

Speaking to Israeli news portal Ynet, Aliza Shagrir's children stated, "It is outrageous that an academic institution, which should promote values of equality and justice, has decided to hire a cold-blooded murderer, who was unanimously convicted in a court in France. Apparently, committing a deadly terrorist act against a Jewish target does not contradict the values of Carleton University."

Israel's general consul in Toronto, Idit Shamir, also weighed in on social networking site X. "Every class this convicted terrorist teaches dishonors the lives he destroyed. This isn't just a failure of justice - it's spitting on the graves of Jewish victims. Shame on those who enable this," she wrote.

Jewish organization B'nai Brith Canada said in a recently released statement that it regrets that despite being sentenced to life in prison in a French court, "Hassan Diab continues to live freely in Canada, while Carleton University, unconscionably, continues to allow him the privilege of teaching at a Canadian Institution."