Florida: Shooting at Orlando Halloween party leaves at least two dead

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 1 de noviembre, 2024

At least two people were killed and six others injured in two shootings that occurred in downtown Orlando, Fla., during Halloween night celebrations.

Authorities received a tip of a shooting in the early hours of the morning in the vicinity of a club where a party was being held. Subsequently, they were alerted to a second shooting at a nearby location.

Upon arrival at the scene, they came upon a suspect, a 17-year-old identified as Jaylen Dwayne Edgar. He was arrested. Authorities found the bodies of two people, and six others had to be transported to nearby hospitals.