Florida: Shooting at Orlando Halloween party leaves at least two dead
Authorities arrested a 17-year-old as the main suspect. Six other people had to be rushed to nearby hospitals.
At least two people were killed and six others injured in two shootings that occurred in downtown Orlando, Fla., during Halloween night celebrations.
Authorities received a tip of a shooting in the early hours of the morning in the vicinity of a club where a party was being held. Subsequently, they were alerted to a second shooting at a nearby location.
Upon arrival at the scene, they came upon a suspect, a 17-year-old identified as Jaylen Dwayne Edgar. He was arrested. Authorities found the bodies of two people, and six others had to be transported to nearby hospitals.