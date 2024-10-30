Published by Karina Yapor Verified by 30 de octubre, 2024

For more than an hour, Argentine political scientist Agustín Laje, considered one of the most influential voices of the cultural battle in the Spanish-speaking world, explained to attendees the concept and function of the family, outlined the strategies of those who seek to deconstruct it and provided the tools to defend this structure, which he considers the basis of humanity.

He explained how "diverse" family structures are widely promoted. However, due to their non-diverse nature, they are incapable of reproducing. He also spoke about how masculinity has been demonized and how abortion is widely promoted, causing the death of millions of unborn children around the world. He further outlined how the indoctrination of children is encouraged in schools and on social media, leading them to reject their bodies and making them captive to the gender ideology that is pushed by special interest groups run by LGBTQ activists and those who profit from expensive hormone treatments and gender transition surgeries.

Agustín Laje in Dallas with the VOZ team.Voz Media

Laje further explained how parents can not only resist the cultural changes that increasingly threaten families, but also how they can fight back.

Orlando Salazar, CEO and founder of VOZ MEDIA, who made this event possible, explained that after years of seeing the bias in the traditional media, God put it in his heart to create a Spanish-language media outlet that truly represented the values of Hispanics. "We know what our values are. We love God, we love our families, we love this country and we came here for something different."

Despite there being limited space to attend the event, more than 400 people gathered Tuesday night to listen to Laje, who also spent several hours signing his new book "Globalism: Social Engineering and Total Control in the 21st Century" ("Globalismo: Ingeniería Social y Control Total en el Siglo XXI").

In addition, I had the opportunity to talk for more than an hour with Agustín Laje about the content of his book, the global systems and organizations and the control they are exerting over us, the U.S. election, Hispanic America and much more.

Don't miss this exclusive conversation in the first episode of my new podcast "Karina Yapor / Fierce Talks," premiering tonight at 9 p.m. ET / 8p.m. CT. It can be found on the VOZ app, our YouTube channel @VOZMEDIA and all podcast platforms.