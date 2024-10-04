VIDEO: Eminem announces he will be a grandfather

Eminem with his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Parisa Afsahi/Sipa USA / Cordon Press .

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 4 de octubre, 2024

Eminem will be a grandfather. This was announced by the 51-year-old rapper in the official video for his latest song, "Temporary," a track dedicated to his daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers, for when he passes away. The music video is a compilation of family photos and videos.

In the footage, his 28-year-old daughter surprised him by giving him a shirt with the word "grandpa" on the back. Upon seeing his daughter's gift, Eminem also found a sonogram.

Hailie Jade Mathers also confirmed the news on Instagram with a photo featuring her husband, Evan McClintock, and the sonogram.

"Mom & dad est. 2025 🤍," she wrote alongside the photo.

Mathers married McClintock in May. The couple met at Michigan State University in 2016.

"We couldn’t have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration. So many happy tears were shed, laughs & smiles were had, & so much love was felt. Evan and I are feeling so grateful for all of the family & friends that traveled to support us and be a part of this new chapter of our lives as husband & wife," she wrote on her Instagram.