Danger! Flooding from 'Helene' may lead to electric vehicle fires

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 1 de octubre, 2024

As rescue efforts continue in the wake of Hurricane Helene, authorities have issued a warning about a less obvious but not uncommon danger: floodwaters can cause short circuits in electric car batteries, which can then overheat and potentially explode.

Pinellas County (Florida) shared a video of a Tesla catching fire when it came in contact with water from the hurricane. It advised people to be careful with electric vehicles (both cars and golf carts).

The state's governor, Ron DeSantis, was one of the first to urge electric car (EV) drivers to exercise caution due to road flooding caused by Hurricane Helene, especially in areas affected by saltwater (salt conducts electricity, increasing the risk of fire). These flash fires, he warned, are especially difficult for firefighters to put out.

Emergency services also advised evacuated citizens who had left EVs behind to alert rescuers. EVs submerged in water are not only a risk to whoever is inside but there have been cases of entire homes catching fire.

Like DeSantis, Tesla also recommends that cars be transported to high ground.

"If you notice fire, smoke, audible popping/hissing or heating coming from your vehicle, step away and immediately contact your local first responders," the manufacturer warns in its Guide for Submerged Vehicles. It also recommends customers whose vehicles have been submerged to not get in until it has been checked by experts.