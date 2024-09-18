Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 18 de septiembre, 2024

The families of three of the six immigrant construction workers killed in the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse announced they are taking legal action against the owner of the ship involved in the accident.

The families will ask a federal court to hold the company, Grace Ocean Private Limited, responsible for the tragedy. The ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in late March following an electrical failure.

The lawsuit will be filed on behalf of the families of Miguel Ángel Luna González, José Maynor López Sandoval and Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera.

"Six essential workers who were simply doing their job, six men who have come to this country with dreams of a better life, better future. That future tragically was stolen from them,” said Gustavo Torres, executive director of the advocacy group CASA, during a news conference according to CBS News.

Matthew Wessler of Gupta Wessler LLP, the firm that filed the court motion, explained that if they are successful in court, the victims' families could seek and obtain monetary compensation.

"We believe that, at least at this point, what we know so far is that the ship should not have left the port when it did, after having lost power multiple times, within a day or two before it left," Wessler said.