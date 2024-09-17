Organization offers $1 million to 'Queers for Palestine' to hold LGBT parade in Gaza
New Tolerance Campaign President Gregory T. Angelo said, "This is a real opportunity for these groups to legitimately step up and … highlight the fact that the Palestinian territories are not indeed a good place for LGBTQ individuals to be living," since homosexuality is illegal and punishable.
An organization seeking to expose the hypocrisy of pro-Palestinian activists who are part of the LGBTQ community announced an offer of $1 million aimed at "Queers for Palestine" or any similar group that manages to hold a Pride march in Gaza or the West Bank.
These groups, who often protest together, are among the most vocal against Israel's self-defense campaign and support Hamas' brutal attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. However, in most Muslim countries, homosexuality is illegal and repressed, creating a notable contradiction in this alliance.
That is why Gregory T. Angelo, president of the New Tolerance Campaign (NTC) and former leader of the Log Cabin Republicans, an organization representing LGBT conservatives, made this offer public. Angelo explained that this is not a publicity stunt, but a way to raise awareness of the inconsistencies within these movements that seem to ignore the persecution that LGBT members face in territories such as Gaza and the West Bank.
LGBT groups support Hamas, terrorists who criminalize homosexuality
This type of message where LGBT groups claim to support Hamas terrorists and to be pro-Palestinian has raised controversy, given that in most Islamic countries, not only is homosexuality criminalized, but any public display of homosexuality is not allowed. According to Angelo, the purpose of the $1 million offer is to invite reflection on the contrast and inconsistency that exists between what these groups advocate and the legal and cultural realities that exist in many Muslim-majority nations. Angelo told Fox:
“Obviously, the $1 million prize is something that is flashy. It was designed to get attention; it was designed to turn heads. But the greater drive behind this project is one of equality and broad human rights.
“On the left in the United States, all oppression is the same oppression. And I think the left, quite to their disservice, lumps everything from racial discrimination to sexual orientation discrimination to gender discrimination to Islamophobia, all under the same umbrella. That’s certainly not the case.”