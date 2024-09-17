Organization offers $1 million to 'Queers for Palestine' to hold LGBT parade in Gaza

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 17 de septiembre, 2024

An organization seeking to expose the hypocrisy of pro-Palestinian activists who are part of the LGBTQ community announced an offer of $1 million aimed at "Queers for Palestine" or any similar group that manages to hold a Pride march in Gaza or the West Bank.

These groups, who often protest together, are among the most vocal against Israel's self-defense campaign and support Hamas' brutal attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. However, in most Muslim countries, homosexuality is illegal and repressed, creating a notable contradiction in this alliance.

That is why Gregory T. Angelo, president of the New Tolerance Campaign (NTC) and former leader of the Log Cabin Republicans, an organization representing LGBT conservatives, made this offer public. Angelo explained that this is not a publicity stunt, but a way to raise awareness of the inconsistencies within these movements that seem to ignore the persecution that LGBT members face in territories such as Gaza and the West Bank.

LGBT groups support Hamas, terrorists who criminalize homosexuality



This type of message where LGBT groups claim to support Hamas terrorists and to be pro-Palestinian has raised controversy, given that in most Islamic countries, not only is homosexuality criminalized, but any public display of homosexuality is not allowed. According to Angelo, the purpose of the $1 million offer is to invite reflection on the contrast and inconsistency that exists between what these groups advocate and the legal and cultural realities that exist in many Muslim-majority nations. Angelo told Fox: