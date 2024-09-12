Trans killer confesses to decapitating man with chainsaw after being accused of sexually abusing 5 year old boy

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 12 de septiembre, 2024

A trans man from Oklahoma, who is now charged with sexually abusing a five-year-old boy, admitted to decapitating a man before fleeing the state in 2019, and appeared in a New York court to plead guilty to another murder of a man named Kenneth Savinski (64).

Alex Ray Scott, a 28-year-old property manager, was charged in Oklahoma with abusing a five-year-old boy. But before leaving the state, Scott dismembered Robin Skocdopole (63) with a chainsaw. The NY trial was for the murder of Savinski, another man whom Scott killed, using "a plate, a kitchen knife and maybe a pen," the Daily Mail reported.

Scott began transitioning to become a woman in prison. According to an FBI press release, in 2023, "Scott agreed to take the FBI to the last known location of Skocdopole's head. Unfortunately, when Scott took the FBI to the site, no additional remains were found."

The Crimes of Alex Ray Scott

Scott became a focus of police interest in NY in January 2020, after walking into a station with clothes covered in blood and shouting at officers, "I think I may have killed someone last night." Police had already found Savinski's body in Scott's Upper East Side apartment.

- Savinsky murder: the older man met Scott on an online dating platform. The young man went to visit - and rob him - and was spotted by other residents leaving the building wearing a black Savinsky jacket and carrying a wad of cash. When that wasn't enough, he decided to use the dead man's credit cards (he had already slit his throat and left cuts on his head after their first and only encounter) to get a hotel in New Jersey. The next morning, Scott woke up in the hotel room with blood-soaked clothes.

- Skocdopole murder: Scott had five credit cards not belonging to him in his possession when searched by the police. One of them belonged to Savinski and another to Skocdopole. On the day of the confession at the police station, Scott also told officers that his residence was located at the Skocdopole house. But when officers called the address, there was no answer. They investigated with a search warrant and found the house empty, but with blood stains on the walls and floor.

"Three months later, some of Skocpodole's dismembered remains were found in a stream nearby with a medical examiner concluding that both a chainsaw and a hand saw had been used to cut them up (...) By then, Scott was awaiting trial for Savinski's murder in a detention center reserved for adult and adolescent women (....) He had already begun 'transitioning' while in custody," noted the DailyMail.

- Sexual abuse of a child: In July 2019, Scott was charged in Oklahoma for forcing the five-year-old son of a co-worker to have oral sex.

Scott admitted to murdering Skocdopole in Oklahoma and led police on an unsuccessful search for the man's decapitated head. In May 2024, a judge sentenced him to 45 years for the murder. The young man could get another 22 years in a New York prison as part of a plea deal, (he would then return to Oklahoma to serve the sentence there).