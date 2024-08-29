Havard hires former UPenn president who resigned for failing to condemn antisemitism

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 29 de agosto, 2024

Former University of Pennsylvania (UPenn) president Liz Magill, who resigned after her controversial testimony before Congress about antisemitic altercations on her campus, was hired by Harvard, another Ivy League institution at the center of this year's pro-Palestinian controversies.

According to a student newspaper, which obtained a updated copy of Magill's resume, the former UPenn president has accepted a position as a visiting professor at Harvard Law School's Center on the Legal Profession this semester.

As can be seen on the resume, the former president has also secured a faculty position at the London School of Economics Law School that would run until 2027.

In June, a group of students sued Harvard University, where the school's leadership also resigned due to its collusion with anti-Israeli protests, which marked the entire last academic year and pitted student communities against one another.

In the lawsuit, students claimed that the university hired professors who support antisemitic violence. "Based on its track record, it is inconceivable that Harvard would allow any group other than Jews to be targeted for similar abuse or that it would permit, without response, students and professors to call for the annihilation of any country other than Israel," asserts the complaint accessed by Reuters.